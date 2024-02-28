Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. 306,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

