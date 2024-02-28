Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

