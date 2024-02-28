Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.25.

Shares of SAM opened at $370.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.75. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,423,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

