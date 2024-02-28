Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $337.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $61.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.88. 255,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.44 and a 200 day moving average of $355.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

