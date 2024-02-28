Boone Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.26 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 313,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 2.6% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,130. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

