Boone Capital Management LLC Has $37.17 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 11.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 982.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.04. The company had a trading volume of 972,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

