Boone Capital Management LLC Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the quarter. Enovis makes up about 8.4% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Enovis worth $26,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Enovis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $425,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enovis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enovis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 72,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

