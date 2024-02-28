Boone Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,400 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises 4.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Quanterix worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $529,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $899.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

