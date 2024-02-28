Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.23

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 217758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 550,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,383,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

