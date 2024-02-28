Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.23

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 217758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 550,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,383,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.