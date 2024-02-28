BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,737,604.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,224,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,737,604.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,479,559 shares of company stock valued at $57,067,249 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

