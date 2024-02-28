Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.