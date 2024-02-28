Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises about 2.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Bilibili worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

