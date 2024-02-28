B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.29. B&G Foods shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 781,130 shares.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Trading Up 18.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

