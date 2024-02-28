B&G Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

BGS stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 1,819,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,069. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.67.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

