Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Liquidia accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 105,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,814. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

