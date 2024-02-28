Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,438 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,330 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 1.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,419. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

