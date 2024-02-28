Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,065 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. iRobot makes up about 0.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,409. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

