Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,570,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BACA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.