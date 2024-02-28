Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after acquiring an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

