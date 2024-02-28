Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 148,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

