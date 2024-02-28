Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair cut Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

