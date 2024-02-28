Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,533,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 121,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.