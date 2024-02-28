Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
