Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,502,000 after acquiring an additional 539,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

