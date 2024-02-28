BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.01%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after buying an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
