Barclays Initiates Coverage on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.