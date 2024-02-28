Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.
BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.78.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
