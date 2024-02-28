Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNS traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.