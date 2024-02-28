Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. 1,216,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

