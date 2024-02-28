Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,480,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 196,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. 812,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $325.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

