Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. 329,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,352. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

