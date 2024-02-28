Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $235,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $281,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $33,638,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $33,301,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 705,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

