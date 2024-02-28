Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,489.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,576.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,257.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

