Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,686. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

