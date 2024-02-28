Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 824,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $69,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 1,126,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

