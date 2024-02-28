Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 533,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

