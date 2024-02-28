Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 939 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $63,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

IWD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,577. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $171.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

