Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 39,265 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,859,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $67,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,254. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

