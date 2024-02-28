Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $71,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 600,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,972. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.