Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FirstService were worth $50,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

