Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 40,259 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.18. 123,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day moving average is $347.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

