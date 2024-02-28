Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 143,683 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. 156,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,217. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.