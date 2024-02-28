Bank of Nova Scotia Has $37.47 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $271.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

