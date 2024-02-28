Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $56,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $155.78. 944,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $156.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

