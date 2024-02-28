Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 34,627 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in McKesson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,820. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $524.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.38. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.