Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 34,627 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in McKesson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $519.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,820. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $524.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.38. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.