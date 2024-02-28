Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.95.

BMO opened at C$122.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

