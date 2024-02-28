Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The stock has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

