Bank of Montreal to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.22. The firm has a market cap of C$88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

