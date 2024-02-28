Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BMO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

