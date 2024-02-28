Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Further Reading
