Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $238,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $378,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $239.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

